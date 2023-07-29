Royal Navy Amateur Radio Society’s 30th anniversary get-together at HMS Collingwood

From left - Captain Davey, Commodore Sutermeister, Admiral Jones and Lieutenant Kirk at the RNARS shack. Picture by Keith Woodland

The RNARS was founded in 1960 and later moved to HMS Collingwood when HMS Mercury was de-commissioned.

The outgoing Captain, now Commodore Paul Sutermeister RN, was instrumental in finding a new home for the RNARS.

The HQ Shack in HMS Collingwood has a selection of radio transmitters/receivers (known as transceivers) that operate across the radio spectrum, using a range of aerials that allow members to communicate with other radio amateurs around the world.

Amateur radio is a popular technical hobby and volunteer public service that is all about the skill and fascination of communicating using radio.

Radio amateurs have their own communications satellites, can talk to astronauts aboard the International Space Station, and are often involved with cutting-edge experimental wireless technology.

It is an incredibly diverse and very popular interest with over six million people involved worldwide.

Radio amateurs use a wide variety of radio communications equipment to communicate with each other and provide emergency communications for their communities.

While the majority of RNARS members are serving and service veterans, there are other groups who qualify for membership such as Merchant Navy/RFA personnel and several others with occupations and interests in maritime affairs.

While some of the members have both aviation and marine licences, they are a mixture of professional and amateur radio users, with links to both the RAF and Royal Signals Amateur Radio Societies.

The 30th anniversary event was attended by the Society’s Patron, Admiral Sir Philip Jones, GCB DL former First Sea Lord, the President Commodore Paul Sutermeister DL RN, and Captain Tim Davey, RN Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood.

Also present were representatives of the Radio Society of Great Britain, the Royal Signals Amateur Radio Society and the Royal Air Force Amateur Radio Society.