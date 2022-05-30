Warrant Officer Tony Matthews and Able Rating James Fry are the oldest and youngest members taking part in Sunday’s historic spectacle, with 46 years separating the two sailors.

WO Matthews, a reservist based at HMS President, was brimming with pride at taking part in the showcase.

The 64-year-old said: ‘It is a great honour to go out on such a parade of great magnitude.

‘To see the Queen is going to be spectacular.’

At 18, AB James Fry is the youngest person to be taking part in the parade.

He said he is thrilled to be following in his family’s footsteps as one of his relatives was serving on duty for the Queen at her coronation.

The young Londoner said: ‘I’m really excited, and the training has been going pretty good.’

WO Matthews added the pageant was a career high and said: ‘I have had a fantastic career, and I have seen the navy through so many changes.

‘I would not have changed a week of it, I learned so much.

‘I am just really lucky to be in but if you’re adding value the service will keep you in.

‘It is about what you can do and I would recommend it to everybody.

‘People were selected and volunteered, there are 48 Royal Navy on our platoon.

‘I have had an amazing time, it really supports my civilian job.’