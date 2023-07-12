The latest Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures shows the navy, British Army and RAF are struggling to maintain its employment levels, with more personnel leaving the force than being recruited. Staffing levels across the armed forces have been described as ‘chronically low’ by one defence campaign group.

Wages falling behind inflation, more navy reservists who hold recruitment staff roles leaving and poor job retention are just some of the factors behind the shortfall. Andy Smith, director of campaign group Defence UK, said: ‘We are getting dangerously low on personnel numbers.

NOW READ: Well wishers wave off HMS Queen Elizabeth

Sailors at HMS Collingwood. Picture: LPhot Lee Blease

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All forces have been chronically depleted over the past two decades. It is shocking that British military personnel numbers are continuing to fall, in spite of the growing threats to UK and international security from Russia and China, and the urgency of rebuilding our Armed Forces, while the number of civil servants, lawyers and accountants employed by the MOD has increased.’

According to MoD statistics released in the last month, the intake over the last 12 months to March 2023 has plunged 22.1 per cent for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, compared to a year earlier. The navy has a full time force of just over 29,000.

Anonymous defence sources told Sky News there is a ‘general collapse’ in the flow of new recruits into the service. ‘Strategic implications’ will hit the force ‘at some point in the near future’ if recruitment isn’t tackled, the sourced added.

Another source speaking to the national broadcaster described the shortfall as a ‘mess’. The Royal Navy rejected the notion, but conceded there are some challenges.

Sailors at HMS Collingwood. Picture: LPhot Lee Blease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admiral Sir Ben Key, the First Sea Lord, said in a magazine interview last month that the Submarine Service was not ‘awash with people’, adding that the navy was in a ‘war for talent’ while it tries to regenerate amid a decade of cuts.

Rear Admiral Jude Terry OBE said on Twitter the Royal Navy successfully trains thousands every year and meet all their operational commitments, including the UK’s nuclear deterrent. ‘Employers across the UK are competing for people against a demanding recruiting environment, and the Royal Navy is no different,’ she added.

‘Our commitment to recruit and retain the best talent is relentless so that we maintain the highest operational standards.’ Services currently being maintained include the navy’s nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine, which has patrolled everyday without fail since 1969.

There are periods in the year where the Royal Navy takes on more personnel, with more joining in September compared to pay following the completion of their studies. Recruitment remains a top priority for the force, especially at board level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: ‘The Royal Navy has enough trained personnel to meet all of its operational commitments and it is untrue to say there is a collapse in recruitment. We are experiencing the same challenges as every employer in the UK and are competing for people against a national shortage.