Campaigners are calling for greater compensation and recognition ahead of the publication of a government-commissioned independent review surrounding the issue. LGBT+ forces charity Fighting With Pride are calling for the Prime Minister to issue a formal apology on behalf of the Government.

Duncan Lustig-Prean, 64, was an officer in the Royal Navy but was dismissed when his superiors found out about his sexual orientation. His case played an instrumental role in overturning the ban and he said that the ‘time is right’ for an apology from the monarch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles is being called to apologise to LGBT veterans for the way they were treated before the service ban was lifted in 2000. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Mr Lustig-Prean said: ‘While there have been individual apologies from service chiefs, from individual junior ministers, I want to see the Prime Minister apologise on behalf of the Government.

‘And frankly I think the time is right – although it’s a difficult precedent for them to set – for the commander-in-chief himself, His Majesty, to apologise as the monarch, our commander-in-chief.

‘After all, these were people who were prepared to give their lives for him and were treated in that way.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lustig-Prean gave more than 15 years of service to the armed forces before he was dismissed due to his sexual orientation in 1995 and he received compensation of approximately £119,000 when his case was settled in 1999.

Duncan Lustig-Prean, 64, who was an officer in the Royal Navy, appearing in a Sky documentary, Forced Out, which tells the story of LGBT+ veterans' experiences in the armed forces prior to 2000, and how key campaigners fought the government to have the ban overturned, and how it has affected their lives since Picture: Sky/PA Wire

Mr Lustig-Prean said: ‘There are a whole load of people who remain damaged, who have received nothing.’

Elaine Chambers, 62, co-founded the campaigning and support group Rank Outsiders in response to her own experience of being “forced to resign” from her role as a nurse in the armed forces when they found out she was a lesbian.

SEE ALSO: HMS Dauntless heads to the Caribbean to help with fight against drug trafficking

Elaine Chambers, 62, who co-founded the campaigning and support group Rank Outsiders, appearing in a Sky documentary, Forced Out Picture: Sky/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘After 14 years of legal battle I had built up debts of nearly that amount. So I ended up with very, very little.’

‘I’ve got to be brutally honest about it. I need and want some form of financial recompense.

‘And I would like to have an army pension, because I did serve Queen and country voluntarily and I was doing a blooming good job at it, and would have stayed on and would have carried on to fulfil my obligations had I been allowed.’

A government spokesperson said: ‘We are proud of our LGBT+ veterans and grateful for their service in defence of our nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We can confirm that Lord Etherton has concluded his independent review and submitted his report to the government.