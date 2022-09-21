Able Seaman Daniel Goffey had been following the sailor up the ladder when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.

As he was sentenced for the sexual assault a judge told him female crew members shouldn't have to ‘constantly worry they might be molested’ by drunk colleagues while on duty.

Goffey was also handed an 18-month community service order.

Able seaman Daniel Goffey at Bulford Military Court Centre Picture: David Clarke/Solent News & Photo Agency

At Tidworth Military Court, an ‘incredibly sorry’ AB Goffey offered to pay the victim compensation at his sentencing.

The judge said that sexual assault cases were ‘more serious’ within the service as they 'undermine unit cohesion' and can cause ‘resentment’ whilst living in close quarters.

AB Goffey had denied sexual assault but was convicted at the end of a three-day trial.

The trial heard mess parties broke out across the ship after the organised deck barbecue ended.

Then AB Goffey, who had ‘run out of booze’, wanted to persuade others to join a different mess party.

The female sailor and others tried to draw AB Goffey away from the mess by going to another area of the ship, which meant going up a ladder.

The court heard that as the group went up the ladder one by one, AB Goffey sexually assaulted the sailor, by putting his hands ‘either side’ of her bottom.

Following his conviction, the sentencing hearing was told colleagues described AB Goffey as an ‘upstanding member of his department’ and ‘somebody who could be relied upon’.

Defence barrister Helen Easterbrook revealed he was ‘incredibly sorry’ for his actions and willing to pay compensation.

She added: ‘He doesn’t care if the navy gets more of his money – but he would like money to go to her. He has some savings and would be willing to pay her compensation.

‘It’s not an easy thing to offer as it will be a large amount of his savings.’

Sentencing, Assistant Judge Advocate General Jane England told him he had been a ‘nuisance’ and had been pestering female sailors including the victim that night.

She added: ‘She had to climb the ladder up and you grabbed her bottom. She told you to stop and you sniggered at her. That is the charge you have been convicted of.

‘It is our view that since then you have tried to play down your intoxication.

‘Although we accept you apologised and you accept the decision of this court, you still don’t take full responsibility - something that requires work.

‘Living and working together, it is imperative that no matter what the circumstances service personnel must maintain standards and respect for each other.

‘Service personnel are entitled to feel safe on board and not have to constantly worry they might be molested by a colleague that has had a drink.

‘We are of the view this is a serious offence and you will be dismissed.’