RFA Proteus was seen off the coast of Portsmouth this week and is one of the forces’ Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance vessels. The Daily Express reported that the hi-tech vessel will be used to protect cables in the North Sea, monitor suspect ships and could be used as a platform for submersible drones.

A Royal Navy spokesman said RFA Proteus is due to sail to London for a naming ceremony on October 10. “The naming ceremony follows a traditional pattern of RFA ships entering service,” he said.

RFA Proteus has been seen off the coast of Portsmouth this week.

"The RFA Commodore will be delivering an opening address to selected guests, usually senior RFA and RN Officers. This is followed by a Service of Dedication delivered by a forces Reverend.

"After this there will be a hoisting of the RFA Colours to formally mark her entry into service.” The spokesman said a decision on her base port, and where she will operate, has yet to be made. He added the ship’s main task will be underwater surveillance.

The Daily Express said she may act as a deterrent to Russian vessels that may target undersea cables. These cables carry 98 percent of global communications and £7tn of daily financial transactions.