Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster approaches half-way point of mission to keep Baltic secure with Nato

HMS Westminster is approaching the half-way point of a six-month mission to keep the Baltic secure with Nato.

The Portsmouth-based Royal Navy frigate is spending the bulk of the spring and summer as part of a task group charged with keeping the waters safe and being ready at the drop of a hat to respond to any major incident – anything from disaster relief through to conflict.

Hectic time for HMS Westminster on NATO Baltic mission''A Seahawk helicopter touches down on Westminsters flight deck.'Picture: HMS Westminster and US Navy ''

Westminster is part of a seven-strong Nato force led by flagship American destroyer USS Gravely with Spanish frigate EPS Almirante Juan de Borbón, Turkish frigate TCG Gokova and her sister ship ORP Generał Kazimierz Pułaski, Denmark’s support/command/amphibious ship HDMS Absalon, and German tanker FGS Rhön keeping the fuel tanks of all topped up.

The Type 23 frigate joined the force in time for the first Joint Warrior exercise of 2019, involving more than 40 warships, 60 aircraft and over a dozen allied nations in north-west Scotland.

Since then, the group has focused the bulk of its time in the Baltic, linking up with that sea’s numerous native navies.

Commanding officer Commander Will Paston said: ‘This deployment has already achieved a number of key milestones.

Hectic time for HMS Westminster on NATO Baltic mission''Crew of USS Gravely watch HMS Westminster approach during a towing exercise.'Picture: HMS Westminster and US Navy ''

‘It has been really rewarding working and operating in a Nato task group, collectively improving our understanding while at the same time demonstrating our commitment to the security in the Baltic region.’

One of the key elements of any Nato task group is to ‘cross pollinate’, dispersing sailors from different ships among the force so they experience life, routines and equipment on foreign warships, the idea being everyone better understands each other and works together seamlessly.

In Westminster’s case, her sailors have spent time with the Germans, Poles and Americans to date.

His Operations Officer Lieutenant Commander Si Reeves added: ‘This has been invaluable training, bringing the task force together, as well as demonstrating our skills and integration within the Baltic.

Hectic time for HMS Westminster on NATO Baltic mission''HMS Westminster crosses USS Gravelys bow during a towing.'Picture: HMS Westminster and US Navy ''

'I’ve been really impressed with how quickly all the ships have begun to work together and we’re really displaying the value of a NATO task group now.’

Westminster will remain with the Nato group until late summer, continuing exercises in the Baltic and North Atlantic designed to further hone the alliance’s abilities to react to a wide range of potential threats.