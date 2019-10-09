Royal Navy generating new efficient power source for HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales

The Royal Navy has taken steps to generate more efficient power for its Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

The Combined Heat Power generates energy from a single fuel source with three new engines now powering the naval base.

Naval Base Commander, JJ Bailey, turning on CHP for the first time.

BAE Systems have provided the new energy source for Portsmouth Naval Base, and it will help to support HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.

Managing Director, David Mitchard, said: ‘We are proud to be delivering the Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant on behalf of the Royal Navy.

‘CHP will deliver long-term energy cost savings, more efficient delivery of power to support the two aircraft carriers that will be based here, and a lower carbon footprint for the Base.’

At full capacity, the engines will be able to provide 13.5 megawatts of energy – enough to power between 18,000 and 25,000 homes.

Naval Base Commander, commodore JJ Bailey commented: ‘Starting the CHP engines was a major milestone in the final preparations for Portsmouth Naval Base being able to support both of the QE Class Carriers from later this year.

‘Our jetties, security, logistics and life support systems are now all in place, and the electrical infrastructure necessary to provide support to our Aircraft Carriers from their base port is as important as the rest of these services.’