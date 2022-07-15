Royal Navy helps island-hopping adventurer complete epic five-year challenge

John, 74, from Birmingham, completed his goal when he set foot on the 84-acre naval base on Whale Island and he is three away from completing the ultimate goal of visiting all 223 islands in the British Isles.

John said: ‘There are some wonderful, beautiful islands around the UK, each one has a story to tell, and there are some wonderful, quirky characters.

‘I’ve been welcomed by billionaires and Bear Grylls, experienced some fascinating local customs and learned how people live on the fringes of our islands.’

John Chatterton

John, who travels the world advising on coastal management and the environment, became one of the first people to walk 5,003 miles of the British coast, for his 60th birthday and this challenge was his next geographical venture that has cost him thousands of pounds.

He has visited Foulness Island, near Southend, where he had to have a guide lead him on the ‘most dangerous walk in the British Isles’ due to the danger of quicksand, tides and military range.

John said that one of his most unusual experiences was during his trip to Dry Island in Loch Gairloch, where he was ‘welcomed by the owner who offered to stamp our passports as he’s proclaimed his own country, Islonia.’

John Chatterton

Amongst his array of unusual travels, he has taken the shortest scheduled flight in the world which is 90 seconds between Papa Westray and Westray in the Orkneys.

Whale Island, which is island 220 of the 223, is a semi-man made island that was once in the shape of a whale, and is currently home to the military making it an off-limits site to the public.

John said: ‘I’ve seen the navy, on my travels, very active off the Scottish coast around Gareloch and off Plymouth.’

Lieutenant Commander Ian Pratt, the island’s executive officer, said that he was ‘delighted to help John complete a wonderful adventure’