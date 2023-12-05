Defence secretary Grant Shapps has condemned the “outrageous” attack in the Red Sea where a British ship was hit by a missile.

The Conservative politician said Britain is committed to protecting “maritime security” and ensuring “regional stability” after the drone and missile strike on Sunday. The Bahamas-flagged Unity Explorer, owned by a UK company, was among three commercial vessels attacked by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, according to the US Military.

In response, the Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond has been deployed to the region. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Shapps said: “I strongly condemn the outrageous and unlawful attacks on ships by Iran backed Houthi militants.

“The UK is committed to protecting maritime security & deterring escalation, with HMS Diamond deploying to the region as part of the UK’s efforts to ensure regional stability.”

What happened in the attack?

US military Central Command said the Unity Explorer sustained minor damage in the assault. Two other ships registered in Panama were also hit by missiles, with the Number 9 reporting some damage and the Sophie II suffering no significant damage, according to Central Command.

A military statement said guided-missile destroyer USS Carney shot down three drones after responding to calls for assistance. According to the Associated Press, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the attack on the Unity Explorer and one of the other attacks.

Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond has been deployed to the Red Sea after the British ship Unity Explorer was hit by a missile. The US Military said Iranian-backed Houthi rebels are responsible.

US Central Command said the attacks represented a “direct threat” to maritime security and commerce. It said: “We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran.”

Yemen’s Houthis have been launching attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel, in response to its war against Hamas in Gaza. Earlier in November, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship also linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman echoed Mr Shapps’ sentiments. He added: “As we’ve previously said, Iran has long provided political and military support to Houthi militants and it bears responsibility for the actions of its proxies and partners.