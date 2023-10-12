Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HMS Duncan is currently in the Mediterranean and is leading the Nato task force Standing Maritime Group 2. No 10 has said no military assets will be redeployed after Hamas forces attacked Israel on Saturday.

This comes after the US announced it would be sending a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean to support the city of Tel Aviv. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There are no plans to redeploy UK military assets to Israel. We do have assets already in the region.

NOW READ: HMS Duncan leads Nato task group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L-R HMS Duncan and ESPS Mendez Nunez F-104 viewed from FS Surcouf. Picture: PO Phot Lee Blease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"HMS Duncan is deployed in the Mediterranean under Nato command. Obviously we have our permanent maritime presence in the Gulf and a base at Akrotiri (Cyprus) as well.

“But we do have a broad defence and security relationship, and obviously we stand ready to offer humanitarian support as well.” Rishi Sunak chaired an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday following the escalating violence in the Middle East.

The Government estimates that roughly 50,000 to 60,000 British nationals are believed to be in either Israel and Gaza. As reported in the i, Israeli officials said Hamas’ attack on Saturday – where civilians were targeted and 100 hostages were taken – has led to a death toll of 1,200 Israeli people.