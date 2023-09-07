Royal Marines and a helicopter were deployed from a Royal Navy warship during an operation.

HMS Lancaster was carrying out training exercises off the coast of Pakistan last week. The Wildcat helicopter was launched alongside two Pacific 24 sea boats with Royal Marines of 42 Commando aboard.

The type 23 frigate is currently on long-term deployment in the Middle East, and joined two Pakistani warships in the Arabian sea for combined training. HMS Lancaster’s crew also visited Karachi.

The Commonwealth navies work regularly together in the region on maritime security tasks which are part of an international effort to combat crime. Narcotics and arms dealing is prominent in the region, with Royal Navy crews tasked with damaging those trades as part of Operation Kipion.

This is the first time in 2023 that HMS Lancaster has trained directly with the Pakistani Navy. Lieutenant Mike Duncan, the frigate’s navigator said Exercise Whitestar – which also involved frigate PNS Taimur and corvette PNS Aslat – featured a “jam-packed” schedule.

The Royal Navy said they carried out a “co-ordinated assault” where the Wildcat helicopter and the boats simultaneously “pounced” on a Pakistani frigate – demonstrating Royal Navy board and search techniques. These are used frequently by crews to successfully seize drugs and weapons in the Indian Ocean.

Lt Duncan said the all action operation “set the stone for the next 24 hours”. The two frigates were put through their paces during several joint exercises including intricate manoeuvres in close proximity.

Both navies converged afterwards for a photoshoot, with sailors in participating ships trading places to experience different environments. HMS Lancaster’s crew were greeted by a 98-year-old Pakistani Second World War veteran, former Corporal Faiz Ahmed, in Karachi.

He was given a tour of the frigate as he shared his wartime experiences with the 9th Punjabi Regiment with crew. Commanding Officer Commander Chris Sharp said: “Working with our Pakistani friends and colleagues gave us all a superb opportunity to maintain our relationship as partners, operating together in the Arabian Sea for the collective security of the region.

"Our navies are well aligned with lots of shared doctrine and culture so operating together was seamless. My ship’s company also had some time to sample the warm and generous hospitality of Karachi and the people of Pakistan.

"I hope we have future opportunity for joint operations under the Combined Maritime Forces.” HMS Lancater hosted several VIPs which included senior British and Pakistani officers and diplomats.

The congregation was lead by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, while the BBC’s Urdu channel and Pakistani national TV featured the visit. “In a volatile world it’s important that friends stick together and support each other,” the High Commissioner said.

Karachi schoolchildren – mostly girls – were also shown around the warship and taken onto the bridge where they could try out the captains chair. AB(SC) Leni Milne, one of the 18 female junior rates on board, said: “It was great fun to engage with these girls.

"They were friendly and chatty, and had plenty of questions about life in the navy, especially as female personnel. The tour lasted around 45 minutes but in that time I think both us and the girls had learnt something about each other’s cultures.”

1 . HMS Lancaster HMS Lancaster Photo: cpo phot owen cooban:Royal Navy Photo Sales

2 . HMS Lancaster Pakistan Deployment Pakistani sailors welcome HMS Lancaster to Karachi. Picture: Royal Navy. Photo: Royal Navy Photo Sales

3 . HMS Lancaster Pakistan Deployment WW2 veteran Sepoy Faiz Ahmed enjoys a rest before going aboard HMS Lancaster. Picture: Royal Navy. Photo: Royal Navy Photo Sales