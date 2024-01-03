Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The figureheads – which were once the symbols of HMS Seaflower, Martin, Queen Charlotte, Madagascar and Asia – are now back on display for museum visitors to enjoy. Lottery funding worth £250,000 was set aside for the project to improve their deteriorating condition.

The HMS Martin and HMS Seaflower figureheads were taken down in November 2022. They have adorned HMS Nelson’s wardroom since the building in Queen Street opened 120 years ago.

The HMS Martin figurehead at HMS Nelson Wardroom, left, and the HMS Seaflower figurehead. Both figureheads pictured before restoration. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

HMS Queen Charlotte’s figurehead has greeted visitors at HMS Excellent on Whale Island for decades. Those for HMS Madagascar and Asia held by the National Museum of the Royal Navy – which received the cash for the project by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. A further £15,000 was provided by The Pilgrim Trust to restore the latter three figureheads.

HMS Seaflower and Martin sculptures have suffered greatly; water rapidly deteriorating the internal timber surfaces and metal fixings. They were restored before reaching a state of disrepair.

Louisa Blight, head of collections and research at the National Museum, said people were intrigued and bemused by them. “Every figurehead has a story to tell, but many of these stories are both partial and one-sided,” she added.

L to R: HMS Martin being removed and the HMS Seaflower at HMS Nelson wardroom before conservation. Picture: Royal Navy.

“We will undertake 3D scanning and tomography of the figureheads identified as in a perilous state, as well as two others which fall within the project’s areas of focus.

