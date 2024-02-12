Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMS Prince of Wales is going to be heading out to the North Sea in order to take part in one of the biggest Nato missions since the Cold War. Originally, its sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth was due to be deployed but there was a last minute change due to an issue with a coupling on the ship's starboard propeller shaft - resulting in HMS POW taking its place.

People gathered in Portsmouth yesterday (February 11) in a bid to see the majestic ship set sail to lead the Exercise Steadfast Defender but the deployment was delayed leaving onlookers disappointed. One member of the public who had come to wave off the carrier said: “I hope it hasn’t broken down again.”

HMS Prince of Wales broke down last year as it was heading to a diplomatic mission to carry out exercises with the US Navy, Royal Canadian Navy and the US Marine Corps. The carrier came to a halt off the Isle of Wight and was brought under tow back into harbour for the problem to be identified. Inspections by divers and engineers found the carrier’s 33-ton starboard propeller – the same weight as 30 Ford Fiesta cars – had malfunctioned, with a coupling holding it in place breaking.