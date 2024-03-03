Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth to set sail to Rosyth in Scotland following fault - here's when she leaves
She will be leaving the Princess Royal Jetty, where she is berthed, tomorrow (March 4) at 5:20pm so that she can be taken to Rosyth in Scotland to be repaired after a fault was discovered before she was due to head to take part in a Nato mission in the North Sea. She is due to be in the Solent by 6:10pm.
Originally, HMS QE was due to leave Portsmouth on February 4 but during last minute checks, a fault with her starboard propeller shaft coupling was found and she was forced to sacrifice her place in Exercise Steadfast Defender and HMS Prince of Wales took her place instead.
As a result of the fault, she will need to be repaired at the same place she was built in Scotland.