Sailors, Royal Marines and a US Coast Guard (USCG) team aboard HMS Trent intercepted a suspected smuggling speedboat south of the US Virgin Islands. The smugglers fled towards land and began jettisoning their illegal cargo into the sea.

The offshore patrol vessel’s team and American counterparts used fast sea boats and a patrol aircraft. A total of 94 bales of class-a narcotics, weighing 2,757kg and worth £220.56m, was initially recovered. This was HMS Trent’s second drugs bust in the space of three weeks. Personnel previously seized £70.1m of cocaine in a separate operation in January – pouncing on an unsuspecting team of criminals under the cover of darkness.

Smugglers tried to offload their illegal cargo, but Royal Marines coxswains and the USCG boarding team took control of the vessel and detained four crew members. HMS Trent’s 60-strong crew scoured the ocean for the abandoned cargo, and eventually retrieved 29 cocaine bales that weigh 876kg, The drugs were discovered after extensive ten-hour search across 24 square miles.

Commanding Officer Commander Tim Langford said: “The achievements of this ship and her crew in the last nine months have been spectacular, and it is brilliant to see the hard work and dedication of this amazing team paying off. Having already achieved a hugely successful deployment to Africa in the second half of last year, I am delighted that our shift to Atlantic Patrol (North) tasking has been heralded by such a significant seizure of narcotics. The team is rightly proud of their efforts, and those of our USCG colleagues.”

A marine of 47 Commando, who cannot be named for operational reasons, was driving one of the pursuing sea boats which chased the smugglers. They said: “This was a challenging operation and required us to push the boats to their limit. Despite their best efforts to evade us, and with our boats and the ship bearing down on them at speed, the 38ft go-fast finally gave up the chase and we were able to get alongside and enable members of the US Coast Guard to seize the vessel.”

A US Maritime Patrol Aircraft circled overhead assisted the ground crew, while HMS Trent responded to intelligence reports from the United States’ Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATFS) based in Key West, Florida. The officer in charge of the USCG team, who cannot be named for operational reasons, said: “The size of this bust is rarely seen in the region, and it is one of the largest single seizures in recent memory. Being able to recover such a large cargo of contraband over a 24-mile search area is unheard of and speaks to the level of skill the crew of HMS Trent has demonstrated.”

During the larger drugs operation, HMS Trent’s sea boats – crewed by sailors, USCG personnel and Royal Marines – worked with American forces to follow the smugglers in a high speed chase. Traffickers dumped 20 bales of the narcotics before they ran aground and were detained by authorities on the US Virgin Islands – where the other 74 bales were confiscated.

HMS Trent’s Executive Officer Lieutenant Commander Mike Rydiard, who was in temporary command for the second drugs bust, said: “I am immensely proud of the combined team of Trent Ship’s company, UCSG team and 47 Commando Royal Marines who carried out the intercept and pursuit straight from generation in challenging conditions to get the right result.”

A Seaman Specialist who was the bowman in one of Trent’s boats for the pursuit added: “The chase was pretty exhilarating, and it was great to once again showcase our skills and take part in a successful operation.” Fellow Royal Navy River-class Batch 2 HMS Medway usually patrols the Caribbean but has been in the South Atlantic – operating around the Falkland Islands – while sister ship HMS Forth underwent maintenance.

HMS Trent usually operates off the coast of West Africa and in the Mediterranean, but has been in the Caribbean over the past nine months.

