Royal Navy personnel have a variety of duties and its fleet is always utilised for different tasks.
Many of the Portsmouth-based vessels will be sent out on operations for months on end. This can be anything from routine patrols in our waters, monitoring vessels which enter the English Channel, deployments to disrupt drug trafficking and missions of international security.
The Royal Navy aims to protect the nation’s interests by deploying their warships, and enhancing them with the latest technology. Here is the state of play for some of the warships based in Portsmouth.
1. HMS Queen Elizabeth
HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently in Portsmouth area and has been seen carrying three helicopters. The Navy has not yet confirmed why this is the case. Pictured is the aircraft carrier in Portsmouth earlier this month. According to Navy's shipping movements, HMS Queen Elizabeth departed Portsmouth at 10.30am this morning. Photo: Alison Treacher
2. HMS Prince of Wales
HMS Prince of Wales has been in Rosyth, Scotland, for an extended period of time after breaking down off the coast of the Isle of Wight last summer. There are unconfirmed reports that she will be departing soon. Previously, the Navy have said the plan is for HMS Prince of Wales to return to active duty in the Autumn of this year. Photo: LISA FERGUSON
3. HMS Dauntless
HMS Dauntless is currently in the Caribbean She has been tasked with anti-drug trafficking operations and will be working alongside British Overseas Territories for security purposes. Photo: LA(PHOT) Guy Pool/Royal Navy
4. HMS Duncan
HMS Duncan is currently deployed in the Mediterranean. She is serving as the flagship for Nato’s Standing Maritime Group 2. Photo: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos