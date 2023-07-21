Royal Navy ships are deployed on many different missions – with their crews being handed a variety of tasks.

Many of the Portsmouth-based vessels will be sent out on operations for months on end, or will be given duties closer to home. This can be anything from routine patrols in nearby waters, keeping an eye on vessels which enter the English Channel, deployments to disrupt drug trafficking and missions of international security.

The Royal Navy aims to protect the nation’s interests by deploying their warships, and enhancing them with the latest technology. Some new ships are entering the fold, while older ones are either being decommissioned or undergoing major refits.

The force has to uphold the UK’s interests and scope globally, and continue work with the country’s allies to uphold that mission. Here is the state of play for some of the warships based in Portsmouth as of July 21, 2023.

Some are right here at HMB Portsmouth, while others are deployed further afield.

1 . HMS Queen Elizabeth HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently in Portsmouth. She is being put through her paces ahead of a deployment in the autumn. She returned to Portsmouth on the morning of July 21, having been in Whitby, North Yorkshire, conducting replenishing at sea exercises.

2 . HMS Prince of Wales HMS Prince of Wales is finally departing from Rosyth this week following months of repair work. Airspace restrictions have been put in place over the Firth of Forth to aid her safe departure. The Navy said the plan is for HMS Prince of Wales to return to active duty in the autumn of this year, once her repair work is completed.

3 . HMS Dragon HMS Dragon is currently in Portsmouth and not on active deployment.

4 . HMS Dauntless HMS Dauntless is currently in the Caribbean She has been tasked with anti-drug trafficking operations and will be working alongside British Overseas Territories for security purposes.