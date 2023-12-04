Workers at a shipyard which regularly work on Royal Navy projects have voted to strike.

Employees at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, Merseyside, are taking industrial action amid a row over pay and conditions. Welders, pipe-fitters, electricians and others are working on Dreadnought-class submarines – which will carry the UK’s Trident nuclear missiles

Roughly 96 per cent of those who voted wanted to walk out, with 75 per cent of the more than 400 union members of Unite and GMB taking part in the ballot. Dates will be “announced in due course”, the unions said.

Dreadnaught-class submarines are built at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, Merseyside, for the Royal Navy. The MoD have responded to concerns that upcoming industrial action may slow down projects. Pictured are shipyard workers at the keel-laying ceremony of the new polar research ship, RRS Sir David Attenborough, on October 17, 2016. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

The unions said their members raised problems with bullying and harassment at the site. A petition claiming trade union members have been discriminated against has been signed by hundreds of members, the unions said.

They added: “There have been complaints about sexual harassment and disability discrimination.” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Cammell Laird has signed contracts worth hundreds of millions with the UK government to build and maintain its ships, yet it thinks it can get away with cutting our members’ pay in real terms.

“Unite won’t stand for such behaviour or any attempts by management to bully, harass or discriminate our members.” GMB organiser Albie McGuigan said: “These are skilled workers doing vital work for the Royal Navy and the commercial sector.

“Yet because of Cammell Laird’s poor response to their pay claim and unnecessary delays they’re struggling to keep up with the cost of living. It’s no wonder they’re frustrated, angry and have voted to strike with a huge majority.” Union members also include fitters, labourers, cleaners and office staff.

