HMS Sultan's commanding officer Captain John Voyce in soak-a-sailor

Sailors at the home of Royal Navy Marine Engineering and Air Engineering could buy wet sponges and take aim at members of the base’s command team.

Sultan’s commanding officer, Captain John Voyce OBE said: ‘Soak-a-sailor is a great game and, after countless wet sponges and buckets of cold water pouring down on me, I’m definitely a soaked sailor!

‘But it’s been a lot of fun and is an entertaining way to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

‘Children in Need makes such a positive difference in the lives of so many young people and we, at HMS