HMS Trent has arrived in Ghana as part of a three-month deployment in the west Africa region.

The vessel, which is one of the newest warships in the Royal Navy, is set to visit Nigeria, Senegal, Gambia and Cape Verde as part of her security mission.

Key to Trent’s operation is its team of embarked Royal Marines from 42 Commando. The specialist unit will train military personnel from countries including Ghana.

As experts in boarding operations, they play a key role in combating piracy, drug-smuggling and terrorism – skills they will pass on to Ghana’s armed forces

Commander Thomas Knott, HMS Trent’s commanding officer, said: ‘Trent is conducting her first Maritime Security deployment to West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea and the regional knowledge of my sailors and Commandos is rapidly improving.

‘Our visit to Ghana is essential in strengthening our partnership with the Ghanaian Navy so that we’re always ready to respond together, from piracy interdiction operations to lifesaving assistance at sea.’

Harriet Thompson, British high commissioner, welcomed the British vessel’s visit to the region.

She said: ‘HMS Trent’s deployment to Ghana shows the UK-Ghana security partnership in action: a mutually beneficial partnership built on the sharing of expertise, intelligence and training.

‘The arrival of HMS Trent strengthens our shared commitment to ensure that Ghana continues to be recognised as a world-renowned peacekeeper strengthened through the skills and experience of the British armed forces.’

HMS Trent is one of five Royal Navy patrol ships currently operating around the world in areas of critical importance to the UK – from the Indo-Pacific, south Atlantic to the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

This is part of the Royal Navy’s forward presence programme that seeks to position patrol ships around the globe ready to respond to global events.

At 295ft in length and displacing 1,800 tonnes, HMS Trent has a range of about 5,000 nautical miles.

