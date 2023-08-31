Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tyne and other ships have also been monitoring Russian warships in the North Atlantic and the North Sea. HMS Defender and HMS Mersey have also stalked similar vessels in recent months.

HMS Tyne has shadowed three of Vladimir Putin’s prized vessels on separate tasks. These include Merkury, a Steregushchiy-class corvette and research ship Akademik Nikolaj Strakhov, taking over duties from NATO warships.

NOW READ: HMS Defender stalks Russian task force

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russian corvette Boikiy, one of the ships being tracked by Royal Navy vessels. Picture: Royal Navy/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The patrol vessel’s executive officer, Lieutenant Ryan Grieg, said: “The operations Tyne has executed over the last few weeks are a reflection of the hard work and dedication delivered by her ship’s company all year round. She has again demonstrated her alacrity and flexibility in proving herself as an efficient asset providing assurance and security in UK home waters.”

As previously reported in The News in July, 66 Russian ships were monitored in 2021, as well as 41 in 2022 – in addition to several Russian submarines.

Plymouth-based HMS Portland and P8 Poseidon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth have also been reporting on Russian navy movements. These vessels include corvettes Boikiy and Grad, cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the Udaloy-class destroyer Severomorsk and others.

The British submarine-hunting frigate and maritime patrol aircraft have a collective array of powerful sensors for locating and tracking ships – making a formidable duo capable of constant surveillance from land and sea. Royal Navy ships and aircraft routinely conduct training with the long-range RAF patrol aircraft, enabling a seamless transition to operations to protect the sea areas around the UK.

HMS Tyne. Picture: Royal Navy/PA Wire

SEE ALSO: HMS Mersey stalks Russian warship

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lieutenant Sam Charleston, one of HMS Portland’s bridge watchkeeping officers, said: “It was rewarding to conduct operations protecting UK waters and interests. The team worked hard in rough weather and difficult conditions.

“This is my third time conducting this type of operation and I enjoyed seeing the wide-area search capability that the P-8 brings and working with the RAF aircrew.” Commander Ed Moss-Ward, HMS Portland’s Commanding Officer added: “P8 aircraft operating with a Type 23 frigate with an embarked Merlin helicopter provides the UK with a world-leading anti-submarine warfare capability.”