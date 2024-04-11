Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth-based HMS Prince of Wales will be sailing to the Indo-Pacific for military exercises. She will be leading a UK Carrier Strike Group while conducting a series of operations and exercises, which includes a port visit to Japan.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps said the exercises send a “strong message” to anyone who would seek to undermine the rules-based international order. Mr Shapps said: “In an increasingly volatile world where we can no longer take peace for granted, it’s critical to stand united with our allies and partners in defence of democracy and freedom.

HMS Prince of Wales will soon be deployed to Japan amid worldwide tensions. The MoD with a UK Carrier Strike Group will be carrying out various exercises. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260324-07)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Conducting joint exercises sends a strong message to anyone who would seek to undermine the rules-based international order, our defence relationships are not limited by distance and we stand ready to respond to any threat around the globe. A safe and stable Indo-Pacific is vital to our collective security, allowing free and unhindered trade and travel, and our world-leading partnerships with Japan and the US further emphasise our commitment to the region.”

From 2025, the UK will work alongside the US and Japan in trilateral exercises which aim to further develop the ability of each country’s armed forces to operate together. Further work to boost regional security is taking place between the UK and US via the Aukus programme, which will see the construction of conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines delivered to Australia’s navy.