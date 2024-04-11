Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales to be deployed to Japan in MoD security exercises amid "volatile world" - when
Portsmouth-based HMS Prince of Wales will be sailing to the Indo-Pacific for military exercises. She will be leading a UK Carrier Strike Group while conducting a series of operations and exercises, which includes a port visit to Japan.
Defence secretary Grant Shapps said the exercises send a “strong message” to anyone who would seek to undermine the rules-based international order. Mr Shapps said: “In an increasingly volatile world where we can no longer take peace for granted, it’s critical to stand united with our allies and partners in defence of democracy and freedom.
“Conducting joint exercises sends a strong message to anyone who would seek to undermine the rules-based international order, our defence relationships are not limited by distance and we stand ready to respond to any threat around the globe. A safe and stable Indo-Pacific is vital to our collective security, allowing free and unhindered trade and travel, and our world-leading partnerships with Japan and the US further emphasise our commitment to the region.”
From 2025, the UK will work alongside the US and Japan in trilateral exercises which aim to further develop the ability of each country’s armed forces to operate together. Further work to boost regional security is taking place between the UK and US via the Aukus programme, which will see the construction of conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines delivered to Australia’s navy.
The UK works closely with Japan as part of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which, with Italy, will deliver a next-generation fighter jet to enter service from 2035.
