Royal Navy's bomb disposal divers probing suspected mine strikes in the Middle East

AN ELITE team of Royal Navy bomb disposal divers have been called into action in the Middle East, following suspected mine strikes on oil tankers.

According to reports, two oil tankers were supposedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman more than two weeks ago, which the United States of America has blamed on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a branch of the country’s armed forces.

Now, The Sun has reported that bomb disposal divers from the Fleet Diving Squadron – which has a base in Horsea Island, Portsmouth – has been dispatched to the UAE to investigate the incident.

A spokeswoman from the Ministry of Defence said: ‘We can confirm that a small team of UK military personnel deployed to conduct an inspection into the vessels attacked recently in the Gulf of Oman.

‘Analysis is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further at present.’

