The navy has now identified Portsmouth-based sailor Daniel Harrison as the engineering technician serving on HMS Kent who died on July 10.

His death was announced three days later by the Ministry of Defence and sent shock waves across Portsmouth naval community.

Senior officials within the navy are now investigation the circumstances surrounding the sailor’s death.

Promising young sailor Leading Engineering Technician Daniel Harrison receiving the HMS Collingwood Award from the retiring Mayor of Fareham Susan Bayford. Daniel died while serving on HMS Kent earlier this month. Picture: Sarah Standing (090519-8710)

In a fresh statement, a Royal Navy spokesman added: ‘Leading Engineering Technician (Weapons Engineer) Daniel Harrison from Gateshead sadly died on July 10, 2021.

‘The family have requested privacy. The thoughts and sympathies of the Royal Navy go out to all Daniel’s family, friends and shipmates at this sad time.’

The News understands desperate attempts were made to revive Daniel, who was flown to HMS Queen Elizabeth’s medical centre for treatment, where he later died.

The tragedy has rocked the carrier strike force – with ships across the task group uniting to pay tribute to Daniel during a fleet-wide minute silence.

People wave from the shore as HMS Kent, a Type 23 frigate, leaves Portsmouth Naval Base on the south coast of England, on May 1, 2021 (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A source from the Royal Navy told The News: ‘The entire ship’s company of HMS Kent have been absolutely devastated by what’s happened. It has had a massive affect on the whole carrier strike group.’

In May 2019, Daniel received the HMS Collingwood Award during the Mayor Fareham’s awards do for his work volunteering at the Tudor Lodge care home.

Then aged 21, the young sailor said: ‘I saw a television programme which highlighted how older people can suffer from loneliness and I wanted to do something to help.’

On Valentine’s Day in 2019, he served a celebration dinner to the residents in uniform, giving each of the ladies a single red rose.

Speaking at the time, Tudor Lodge’s activities co-ordinator Jannette Broxton said: ‘Dan is a credit to the Royal Navy. He regularly volunteers here and has shown tremendous input and commitment.

‘I cannot thank him enough for all the help he gives us, he is truly loved by the residents and they all look forward to his visits.’

Fareham’s current mayor, Councillor Pamela Bryant – who took on her role as first citizen when Daniel received his award – said she was absolutely devastated to hear of the news.

She said: ‘It’s heartbreaking. My thoughts go out to Daniel’s family, friends and in particular his shipmates, who I know will be utterly devastated.’

She added it was a huge accolade for anyone to receive a mayor’s award and said: ‘A mayor’s award is very prestigious.

‘The captain of HMS Collingwood goes through quite a process to make sure they get the right candidate to be nominated as the citizen award.

‘Daniel had obviously had done extremely well to receive the award. He wouldn’t have got it lightly by any means.

‘He would have been top of the class or shown some indication within his course about how bright his future was.

‘He was someone who had his whole career in front of him and for it to have been cut short like this is extremely sad.'

Daniel joined the Senior Service in 2016 after being employed at Washington Metalworks and has served on HMS Somerset, HMS Collingwood and HMS Montrose visiting Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

