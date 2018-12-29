Royal Navy sailors from Portsmouth recognised in New Year’s Honours

A DIVER who responded to more than 700 call-outs and the Royal Navy’s most senior photographer are among 23 men and women from the Senior Service recognised in this year’s New Year Honours list.

Portsmouth-based Petty Officer Diver Darren Carvell said he was proud to have received an MBE for his work in various diving roles. He has been dealt with more than 700 incidents in his 16 years as a diver.

He joined the navy in 1996 and transferred to the diving branch in 2002 as a clearance diver. He then spent time at the search and rescue school in Culdrose before transferring to the Southern Diving Unit 1 in Plymouth – his hometown.

PO Carvell is now an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operator for the Southern Diving Unit 2 team in Portsmouth. The 40-year-old said: ‘I am deeply honoured and immensely proud to have received the MBE.

‘It is on behalf of the team because all of the work I have done has been part of a team.’

He added: ‘My family were really excited when I told them and there were a few tears. It is just a real honour.’

Meanwhile, Warrant Officer 1st Class Nathan ‘Scooby’ Dua received the Meritorious Service Medal.

Originally joining the Royal Navy in 1986 as a marine engineer, he discovered a passion for photography while on deployment in the Falklands on HMS Diomede and transferred to the Portsmouth-based Photographic Branch in 1991. The branch is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019.

Since then, his talents have been employed covering every aspect of Royal Navy life, including capturing imagery of campaigns and conflicts in Kosovo and Iraq.

The 48-year-old said: ‘I feel honoured to have been nominated and receive such an award and will wear it proudly for my whole family, who have stood by me throughout my career.

‘The one thing I learned early about being a Royal Navy Photographer is they are probably they only people in the service that get to see and experience everything the navy has to offer.

‘My best operational highlight would have to be Kosovo where both my military and photographic training had to combine seamlessly to enable me to produce the imagery required while also staying safe.’