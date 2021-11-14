Royal Navy sailors unite on HMS Queen Elizabeth to stage Remembrance Sunday ceremony
SAILORS on the Royal Navy’s flagship have united to honour Britain’s fallen war heroes during a special Remembrance Sunday service at sea.
The four-acre flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth was packed full of crew for the ceremony, which took place in the waters of the Gulf.
The event saw the ship’s company as well as the embarked staff and squadrons muster to pay their respect for all those who have gone before them.
The tribute was led by The Reverend Ralph Barber, Chaplain HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The ceremony saw wreaths laid by Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander of the UK’s carrier strike group, Captain Ian Feasey, commanding pfficer HMS Queen Elizabeth, Brigadier General Simon Doran of the US Marine Corps and senior national representative to CSG and LETME Taranaivini Tuivaga.
HMS Queen Elizabeth is the deployed flag ship for Carrier Strike Group 21(CSG21) which has seen the task group travel to 40 countries from around the world
The carrier strike group is expected to return to the UK in a matter of weeks.
Previous tributes were paid by sailors on frigate HMS Kent, who held a service for Armistice Day on Wednesday, while in the Indian Ocean.