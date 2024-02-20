Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Navy personnel were given a tour of HMS Medusa in Gosport earlier this month. The historic combat vessel was one of the first allied vessels to arrive on the beaches on June 6, 1944. She acted as a marker for minesweepers, allowing the vessels to cut a passage to the beachs. HMS Medusa is also the only one out of nearly 500 ships in her class – a Harbour Defence Motor Launch – to be in their original condition.

Sailors from Victory Squadron, HMS Collingwood, visited HMS Medusa in Gosport, a Harbour Defence Motor Launch (HDML) Built in 1943 and saw service during D-Day. Picture: Keith Woodland.

Sailors learned about he living conditions aboard the vessel, how she is powered, her fighting capability and the experiences of its wartime personnel. AB Ripley and AB Drake both thoroughly enjoyed the education. They said: "We both enjoyed the experience; it was a fascinating link back to D-Day. Amazing to see 75 per cent of its original fittings demonstrating the care and love shown by the volunteers. It is a good comparison showing the sparse equipment and knowledge from the second world war to what facilities we have at Collingwood and can expect at sea in the modern fleet.

"It was a fantastic insight into an unknown history of coastal defence during the Second World War, which is often neglected and gave us a fascinating day outside of the classroom.” Both sailors said it would be an amazing opportunity to be a part of her crew on the open sea. The historic vessel is operated and maintained by The Medusa Trust - entirely run by volunteers.