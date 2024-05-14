Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Royal Navy frigates will be taken out of service amid plans to built brand new support vessels.

Portsmouth-based HMS Westminster, alongside Plymouth vessel HMS Argyll, are due to be retired. This comes as defence secretary Grant Shapps announces plans to build six multi-role support ships (MRSS) - designed to deliver Royal Marine commandos onto coastlines around the world to conduct special operations.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key said: “While always sad to pay off such fine warships, their decommissioning marks the next stage of our reinvestment in new, more modern frigates.”

Why are HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll being decommissioned?

Type 23 frigate HMS Westminster (foreground) with the Russian frigate Boiky as it escorts four Russian vessels through the English Channel. Type 23 frigates HMS Argyll and HMS Westminster will be retired as Defence Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that up to six multi-role support ships (MRSS) are set to be built. Picture: Ministry of Defence/Crown copyright/PA Wire

Rumours have swirled about the state of HMS Westminster for months. The Daily Telegraph reported in January that the frigate would be scrapped and sold off to an ally despite long-held plans to renovate the ship.

A lack of available manpower was also mooted as a reason behind the end of her career as she sat in Devonport, Plymouth. Originally, all Type 23 frigates were due to be put through a modernisation programme to extend their lifespan. The aim is to maintain the size of the fleet while new vessels, including the Type 26 and Type 31 vessels, are built.

Defence Select Committee in parliament last year, Conservative MP Mark Francois raised concerns that a restoration programme would not be viable for HMS Westminster, due to her reported “poor condition”. Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse CBE said at the time that work would continue on the ship with preparation for her upkeep.

Plymouth-based Type 23 frigate HMS Argyll. Picture: Ministry of Defence/Crown copyright/PA Wire

The Duke-class vessel was launched on February 4, 1992, and underwent an extensive refit in 2014. According to the Royal Navy’s website, a new Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missile system was installed among other features. The latest version of HMS Argyll was commissioned in 1991. She has been used on several different deployments including Sierra Leone during the 2000 civil war, and anti drug smuggling exercises. The vessel has most recently been used on Maritime Security operations.

The First Sea Lord said he was pleased that new MRSS vessels - which will be designed to carry unmanned drones, vehicles, aircraft and insertion craft - are due to be built. “I am delighted that the Secretary of State has cemented the future of our Royal Marines by committing to this new class of up to six amphibious vessels,” he added.