Royal Navy support ship completes Hurricane Dorian aid mission - but more help is on the way

FAMILIES who were left with next to nothing after a devastating hurricane have been given more than a week of support from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, the Royal Navy’s support service.

RFA Mounts Bay was the first ship from any nation to arrive in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, a category five storm that has decimated towns across the region.

RFA Mounts Bay. Picture: LPhot Paul Halliwell/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

In a 10-day mercy mission, the crew has reportedly helped more than 6,000 people, distributing 3,000 ration packs, nearly 100 tonnes of water, more than 900 emergency shelter kits and 1,000 hygeine kits.

The ship’s commanding officer, Captain Rob Anders RFA, says his crew focused on communities in Foxtown, Marsh Harbour and Cooperstown – some of the areas worst affected by the hurricane.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace added: ‘I would like to thank RFA Mounts Bay and her crew for their tireless work. Their dedication to providing immediate and life-saving support to the Bahamian people has laid the vital ground work for other nations to join the relief effort.’

A Dutch taskforce has now moved into the area as Mounts Bay heads to replenish aid stores and fuel in Port Everglades, Florida.

Meanwhile, HMS Protector is about to deliver 23 tonnes of Bermudian aid to capital Nassau.

Following her stop in Florida, Mounts Bay will return to the Caribbean region and continue on stand-by, ready to support more than 200,000 British citizens living in overseas territories for the duration of the hurricane season.