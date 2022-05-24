Royal Navy to spend £78m on major rollout of its new uniforms for sailors

Hundreds of personnel on operations in hot climates are already wearing the new uniforms, which are designed to keep sailors cool in sweltering conditions.

The rest of the navy will be issued the uniform – known as Rig22 – by the end of 2023, but improvements will continually be made based on feedback from sailors as part of a 10-year £78m project.

Royal Navy sailors are receiving a new uniform at the start of a £78m revamp of their clothing.

The aim is to supply clothing that can withstand the rigours of life at sea and, at the same time, be more practical and better fitting than the uniform it replaces.

‘We understand just how important having the right kit is,’ said uniform project leader Georgina Davies. ‘This is a continuously evolving project and we will no longer allow for any part of the uniform to stand still for decades without being reviewed.

‘Uniform is not simple and getting it right is challenging and complex. But we are committed, and we will work hard to ensure that the money is spent where it really matters.”

A further £40m will go on replacing other elements, such as boots and belts, while a new Gore-Tex foul weather jacket and thermal layer will arrive this autumn.

‘We have carried out thorough research and testing and this is the best uniform that industry can offer to meet our requirements,” said Warrant Officer 1st Class Lee Reeves.