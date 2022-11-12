The USS Gerald R Ford is the Americans’ first new carrier design for 40 years, and the first of the Ford class. She is due to arrive at midday on Monday at C-Anchorage in Stokes Bay, as she is too big to enter Portsmouth Harbour.

Some of Ford’s escorts – USS Thomas Hudner and SPS Alvaro de Bazan are due in to the naval base this morning.

The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) steams in formation with Spanish Armada frigate Alv‡ro de Baz‡n (F 101), German frigate FGS Hessen (F 221) and Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) last month in the Atlantic Ocean Picture: US Navy, by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly

Ford has been carrying out Nato exercises in the North Atlantic with French and Spanish ships, and her arrival comes just days after HMS Queen Elizabeth left to take part in Operation Achillean, which has seen navy ships on patrol and training exercise across European waters. Queen Elizabeth returned from a diplomatic mission to America on October 13.

At 333m long and with 100,000 long tons displacement, she is bigger than the 284m HMS Queen Elizabeth, which displaces about 64,000 long tons of water.

The Gosport Ferry is running two-hour tours on Tuesday, November 15 and Wednesday, November 16 for people to get close to US behemoth.

Two cruises will be available, one at 10am and a second at 12.30 pm departing from Gosport on the Spirit of Portsmouth. The ferry company says coffee, tea and soft drinks can be bought on board.

Adult tickets are £25, and children’s £5.

Solent Cruises is running tours on four days, from Monday to Thursday, but its website says there are no spaces.