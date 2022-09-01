Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-week training package has been delivered side-by-side with the US Navy, with British experts from the Senior Service’s diving and threat exploitation group leading the operation.

The scheme aims to give Ukrainian sailors the ability to use the latest minehunting drones to comb the seabed for deadly underwater threats – while keep operators safely out of harm’s way.

The UK is giving six of the underwater drones to Ukraine and training its personnel here in Britain to use them so they can clear their coastline of mines when they return to their homeland.

Ukrainian Navy divers in the classroom learning how to use an unmanned underwater vehicle

The lightweight autonomous vehicle is designed for use in shallow coastal environments, operating effectively at depths of up to 100 metres to detect, locate and identify mines using an array of sensors, so the Ukrainian Navy can destroy them.

Captain Ben Vickery, who heads up the Royal Navy’s diving and mine warfare, praised the Ukrainians for their enthusiasm.

‘The Ukrainian personnel have been fantastic, and it is a pleasure to be working with them and helping them in their struggle to defend their homeland against the aggression they are currently suffering,’ he said.

The uncrewed underwater vehicle can hunt and detect mines at the bottom of the seabed while keeping operators out of harm's way

‘These incredible, motivated and very professional sailors have thrown themselves into the task and have made incredible progress gaining an excellent level of proficiency.

‘I am hugely proud of them, and the Royal Navy clearance divers and mine warfare specialists delivering the training, standing shoulder to shoulder – stronger together to achieve this vital training mission driven by our shared values and a common bond.’

The Royal Navy is also training Ukrainian sailors to operate Sandown-class minehunters.

‘Through the expert skills being taught here, our Ukrainian allies will be able to clear their own waters of mines,’ added First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key.

Six of the uncrewed minehunters have been given to the Ukrainian Navy by the Royal Navy

‘These weapons target shipping indiscriminately, but particularly affect civilian traffic and trade and have had a devastating impact on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.