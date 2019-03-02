ROYAL Navy frigate HMS Kent will be flashing off her new weapons this weekend during a rare visit to the port of Dover.

The Portsmouth-based Type 23 frigate last visited the port back in her affiliate county in 2015.

However, since then she has been tackling a major overhaul, system upgrades in Plymouth and extensive retraining of Kent’s crew.

With a new state-of-the-art command and control system the frigate is now the most advanced submarine hunter in the Royal Navy’s fleet.

During the most recent refit, Kent was fitted with the new Sea Ceptor anti-air missile system. This replaces the veteran Seawolf system and means the ship can now not only defend herself but an entire task force from air/missile attack.

Lieutenant Commander Sam Farrant, Kent’s weapons engineering officer, said it was great to visit the ship’s home county after a long upgrade period.

Discussing the new capability, Lt Cdr Farrant said: ‘Sea Ceptor brings a major step forward in the ship’s ability to defend itself and others against a wide range of air threats and ensures the Type 23 frigate remains at the cutting edge of technology.’

Launched on May 27, 1998, by Princess Alexandra of Kent and commissioned on the June 8, 2000, HMS Kent is one of the navy’s newest frigates.