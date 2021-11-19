Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon will be joining France’s biggest naval exercise of the year this week.

The two-week workout will involve 26 warships, support vessels and submarines from half-a-dozen navies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Dragon pictured at sea ahead of her major war game with the French. Photo: Royal Navy

Known as Exercise Polaris 21, the war game is designed to test the French fleet and its ability to work side-by-side with Nato allies.

The exercise will be the third time in a matter of weeks that Dragon has operated with the French, with the first having seen the ship tested by French ‘attacks’ off the coast of Brittany, followed by support vessel FS Garonne testing her towing abilities by practising hauling assault ship HMS Albion.

The Polaris drill focuses on naval air-warfare, working on every aspect of combat at sea - from dealing with submarines, mines and cyber threats, to amphibious landings, and tackling aerial threats like drones and jets.

More than 8,000 personnel are involved in the war game, which is split between the Atlantic and Mediterranean.

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron