Sailors from HMS Montrose were involved in the raid, revealed today by the Combined Maritime Forces task group operating in the region.

The frigate made the bust while on patrol in the Gulf of Oman, on January 15, securing a total of 1,041kg of narcotics.

Montrose seized 663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana worth a combined US street value estimated at $26m – just over £19m.

The haul is the latest in a string of high-profile busts carried out by the warship in the region, which included the largest-ever methamphetamine seizure in the region worth more than £18m in October 2020.

Speaking of the latest success, Montrose’s captain, Commander Claire Thompson, said: ‘Our relentless efforts have resulted in a substantial seizure of illegal narcotics and I am extremely proud of my team. Our enduring presence never wanes.’

Type 23 frigate Montrose is currently forward-based in the Gulf as part of Britain’s enduring presence in the region.

Crew on HMS Montrose sort through all the drugs seized during the latest £19m raid in the Gulf

Alongside Royal Navy minehunters, the warship is part of an international task force called Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, which has increased regional patrols to locate and disrupt unlawful maritime activity.

CTF 150 is one of three task forces under Combined Maritime Forces.

Montrose’s crew changes every few months.

Commander Thompson added: ‘Nine rotations into the forward-deployed model, HMS Montrose remains as professional and enthusiastic as ever.’

A sailor on HMS Montrose weighs some of the drugs seized by the ship earlier this month

Combined Maritime Forces is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world.

The organisation includes 34 nations and is headquartered in Bahrain with US Naval Forces Central Command and US 5th Fleet.

Montrose is currently a Plymouth-flagged ship. However, once her mission is completed in the Gulf, she will join the fleet based in Portsmouth.

