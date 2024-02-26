Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales joins forces with international ships for exercises ahead of huge Nato task
The Portsmouth-based air craft carrier formed up alongside the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) for co-operation tasks. They practiced sailing in close formation alongside international warships under Exercise Joint Warrior.
The Royal Navy's aim was to test how prepared the CSG are in dealing with threats. HMS Portland and tankers RFA Tideforce and Tidespring carried out exercises alongside HMS Prince of Wales last week, with their numbers being bolstered by Royal Canadian ship Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Charlottetown; Spanish Navy Alvaro de Bazan-class air defence frigate SNS Cristobal Colon and Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate HMDS Niels Juel.
It is the first time the huge 65,000 carrier has been under the command of Nato since 2022. Her navigator, Lieutenant Commander Tom Parsons, said: “Bringing together warships from different countries is always an enjoyable challenge, especially when we manoeuvre as closely as we have done so today. Although we may all speak different languages day-to-day, today is proof that there is no barrier to us operating as a single Carrier Strike Group.
“My bridge team and I are looking forward to the coming weeks as we get to know our NATO allies better as we tackle increasingly demanding exercises side by side.” All the ships carried out close manoeuvring in tight formations, testing bridge teams and navigation officers to their limits. Exercise Joint Warrior is part of Exercise Steadfast Defender, Nato's largest operation since The Cold War.
A total of 40 vessels from more than two dozen nations will work together across a series of missions Scandinavia and northern Europe. Alongside the naval components of the exercise, Royal Marines have been deployed to Norway to test their ability fight and defend in one of the harshest environments on Earth.
UK Carrier Strike Group Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Captain John Cromie, said: “Earlier this week, we saw the primary ‘striking’ capability of the force arrive with the embarkation of our F-35Bs. We saw the international elements of the ‘group’ assemble with four ships from NATO allies joining the two UK units already escorting HMS Prince of Wales. An aircraft carrier cannot operate effectively without the protection of escorts or the logistic support provided by auxiliaries.
"The fact that our Carrier Strike Group now includes ships from four NATO countries speaks to the level of unity, interoperability and resolve that exists across the NATO alliance. We are now ready to commence Exercise Joint Warrior, a maritime exercise that is but one part of Steadfast Defender, and through which we will demonstrate to any potential adversary our absolute determination to defend ourselves and our allies.” HMS Prince of Wales took the place of HMS Queen Elizabeth, after a shaft coupling fault was discovered. She is due to sail to Rosyth, Scotland, for repairs.