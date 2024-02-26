Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Portsmouth-based air craft carrier formed up alongside the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) for co-operation tasks. They practiced sailing in close formation alongside international warships under Exercise Joint Warrior.

The Royal Navy's aim was to test how prepared the CSG are in dealing with threats. HMS Portland and tankers RFA Tideforce and Tidespring carried out exercises alongside HMS Prince of Wales last week, with their numbers being bolstered by Royal Canadian ship Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Charlottetown; Spanish Navy Alvaro de Bazan-class air defence frigate SNS Cristobal Colon and Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate HMDS Niels Juel.

HMS Prince of Wales; Row 2 (L-R) HMS Portland, RFA Tidesurge, HMCS Charlottetown; Row 3 (L-R) HMS Prince of Wales; Row 2 (L-R) HMS Portland, RFA Tidesurge, HMCS Charlottetown; Row 3 (L-R) SNS Cristobal Colon, RFA Tidespring, HMDS Niels Juel. The ships joined forces on Exercise Joint Warrior, being heading towards the North Sea for Exercise Steadfast Defender. Picture: Royal Navy.

It is the first time the huge 65,000 carrier has been under the command of Nato since 2022. Her navigator, Lieutenant Commander Tom Parsons, said: “Bringing together warships from different countries is always an enjoyable challenge, especially when we manoeuvre as closely as we have done so today. Although we may all speak different languages day-to-day, today is proof that there is no barrier to us operating as a single Carrier Strike Group.

“My bridge team and I are looking forward to the coming weeks as we get to know our NATO allies better as we tackle increasingly demanding exercises side by side.” All the ships carried out close manoeuvring in tight formations, testing bridge teams and navigation officers to their limits. Exercise Joint Warrior is part of Exercise Steadfast Defender, Nato's largest operation since The Cold War.

Exercise Joint Warrior - HMS Prince of Wales (leading the UK Carrier Strike Group) alongside Nato allies. Picture: Royal Navy.

F-35B fighter jets aboard HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAF

A total of 40 vessels from more than two dozen nations will work together across a series of missions Scandinavia and northern Europe. Alongside the naval components of the exercise, Royal Marines have been deployed to Norway to test their ability fight and defend in one of the harshest environments on Earth.

UK Carrier Strike Group Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Captain John Cromie, said: “Earlier this week, we saw the primary ‘striking’ capability of the force arrive with the embarkation of our F-35Bs. We saw the international elements of the ‘group’ assemble with four ships from NATO allies joining the two UK units already escorting HMS Prince of Wales. An aircraft carrier cannot operate effectively without the protection of escorts or the logistic support provided by auxiliaries.

