The Bronington Trust has been driving efforts to save HMS Bronington, a Cold War-era minesweeper and one of the last naval ships to feature a wooden hull. The trust has announced recent positive updates that she could be refloated early next year. That came after it was concluded by a dive survey in June that Bronington, which has been left rotting and submerged at Birkenhead Docks, Merseyside, can be saved.

Now the Bronington Trust has declared its bid to become a charity has become successful with the formation of HMS Bronington Preservation Trust Limited. Despite already raising £11,000 to save the ship, it is believed charitable status will vastly elevate the fundraising drive.

HMS Bronington in June 2022. Pic Phil Owen

Mike McBride, of the trust, said: ‘After much work from the trustees, we received confirmation from the Charity Commission that HMS Bronington Preservation Trust Limited has been accepted as a charity. This is fantastic news and has given the trust a massive boost for our plans next year.

‘Now that we’ve received charitable status, we’re a major step closer to obtaining the necessary funds to refloat, land and commence restoration of the historic Royal Navy vessel HMS Bronington.’

It is hoped Bronington will now follow a similar trajectory to the historic steamship, the Daniel Adamson. ‘This is also a registered charity and similar to HMS Bronington is a vessel of the National Historic Fleet registered with National Historic Ships UK,’ Mr McBride said. ‘She received grants of £50,000 and £3.8m from the Heritage Lottery Fund for restoration. The Trust is hopeful that HMS Bronington can follow a similar trajectory.’

Plans for 2023 and beyond include a first phase of vessel salvage and recovery before a second phase will see delivery to a nearby shipyard at Birkenhead. A third phase will have a vessel landing at a nearby shipyard slipway at Birkenhead on a bespoke steel cradle. Stabilisation of the vessel's condition and removal of toxic/polluting materials will then happen.

Prince Charles, Captain of HMS Bronington, watched by brother Prince Andrew

The final phase will then see restoration to a ‘defined state’ whether this is a static museum ship or it being fully seaworthy. This will be determined by the vessel condition and availability of funds and will be competitively tendered.

A world renowned major UK ship builder has given the trust free services of a naval architect to conduct a ‘slipway landing’ feasibility study and design a suitable steel cradle to support the ship during restoration. ‘The architect has confirmed the viability of the project and the gratis work has saved the trust thousands of pounds,’ Mr McBride said.

The project to salvage and restore HMS Bronington has been deemed feasible by a dive survey conducted by the salvage specialists Briggs Marine. During the salvage process, temporary minor repairs will be necessary to restore the watertight integrity of the hull and silt, debris and encrustation removal from within the vessel and hull is required.

The trust is also in discussion with a world renowned major UK defence conglomerate and have been steered towards their community investment spend. Pending the cost estimates for salvage, delivery and the cradled slipway landing, the trust will be applying for a sum of money from the source. ‘It is hoped that a donation will assist with the costs needed to get HMS Bronington cradled and on the slipway in 2023, in readiness to commence the restoration stage at a later date,’ Mr McBride said.

Dive survey of HMS Bronington. Pic Phil Owen

ABL Group, a leading independent global energy and marine consultancy, is preparing an updated salvage estimate that reflects the free use of a 350t capacity ‘heavy lift’ crane and salvage equipment supplied by Ambipar Response Limited and Maritime Coastguard Agency. The partnership has agreed to supply pumping equipment, fenders and ancillary salvage kit and a team to operate the equipment during the salvage operation.

It is hoped a restored HMS Bronington could return to her second mine counter measures squadron home at HMS Vernon, now Gunwharf Quays, and complement the already installed Vernon Mine warfare and Diving Monument. The trust has also been in discussion with a potential home in the north of England.

There is also an element of symbolism over the timings with next year a fitting time to see Bronington refloated. ‘HMS Bronington launched in 1953, the year of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation and with a fair wind and following seas will be re-floated in 2023, the year of King Charles III coronation,’ Mr McBride said.

Crowdfunding over a 12-month period and the ‘kindness’ of the Liverpool Royal Naval Association has helped accrue over £11,000. ‘The generosity of our supporters has enabled us to pay for the dive survey by Briggs Marine and achieve the financial requirement to gain charitable status,’ Mr McBride said.

HMS Bronington with her Commanding Officer (HRH Prince Charles/King Charles III) in 1976

‘It will take time to apply and obtain grants from charitable sources, therefore it is requested that supporters of this project continue to donate through our crowdfunding appeal.’

King Charles, speaking of efforts to save Bronington, said in June: ‘I was delighted to learn about the renewed efforts to salvage my old ship from her moorings in Birkenhead. I have many fond memories of my time in HMS Bronington in 1976 and it is a particular pleasure to keep in touch with those who served onboard under my command.’

To donate go to the fundraiser at: gofundme.com/f/help-restore-hms-bronington

