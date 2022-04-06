Royal Navy's new mega barge which will revolutionise fleet repairs is named after Falklands 'workhorse'

Ocean-going tug RMAS Typhoon – crewed by a mix of civilians and Royal Navy personnel – performed numerous duties in the south Atlantic, from towing damaged/broken down vessels, to ferrying supplies and personnel around the task force.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the start of the campaign, a new support barge/ship lift which was delivered to Portsmouth Naval Base earlier this year has been named in her honour.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key formally named the barge after addressing guests – which included civic chiefs, Falklands veterans and even Typhoon crew.

Dubbed the ‘jack-up barge’ by naval base personnel, the £15m ship repair kit is intended to revolutionise the way the city’s flotilla of ships are maintained.

The specialist vessel has four moveable legs which extend to the seabed allowing its large working platform to be lifted out of the water, creating a stable platform from which to carry out repairs and lift machinery, even whole ships such as Hunt-class minehunter Ledbury.

Crucially, its arrival means that smaller vessels are once again able to undertake maintenance in the covered ship repair facility allowing projects to be delivered faster and cheaper, meaning more ships can be made available to go to sea.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key speaks with Falklands veterans during a ceremony to name a new £15m ship repair barge at Portsmouth Naval Base

‘I thank you, for what you did, playing your part to liberate the people of the Falkland Islands, and for showing that we will stand up to tyranny, and that aggressors will fail.

‘We see this self-same agility, and unity of purpose across the naval bases, the hubs which allow us to sustain a global fleet and project UK power and influence across the globe.’

Bruce Stephens, Typhoon’s former master, said he was ‘hugely honoured’ by the gesture and said he had ‘very fond memories’ of his old ship and crew.

Fellow veteran Peter Burgess, who served on HMS Broadsword, added his time in the Falklands had been tough.

‘The memories this evokes are memories that have never left me, it’s a time you wish to forget but also it’s a memory you feel proud to have been involved with, we did what needed to be done without question,’ he said

‘I lost some good shipmates on other ships, and they are the ones we think of all the time. Events like this do help to remember the sacrifices made.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth City Council boss, said the new kit was ‘a good thing for the navy and Portsmouth’ .

Typhoon was the first UK ship to leave for the Falklands following the invasion of the islands – ahead of the main task force dispatched to liberate the territory.

Once in the south Atlantic, she supported front-line operations, from delivering up to 18 tonnes of fresh water to ships and units and supporting the landings at San Carlos.

One week after the liberation of the islands, Typhoon’s towed the wreck of RFA Sir Galahad to open water, where she was scuttled by torpedoes from the submarine HMS Onyx.

Typhoon served for seven more years after the Falklands before being sold and converted to a trawler.

