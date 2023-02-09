Sailors speaking anonymously revealed the problems that plague HMS Collingwood after a flood on the site in Newgate Lane, Fareham, earlier this year brought morale to a new low.

Besides reports of maggots and silverfish infestations, they told of long-running problems with broken showers and radiators, blocked and overflowing toilets, and fire alarms that sound continuously late at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The base earned its unfortunate nickname as a comparison to the Russian city which was destroyed during the Second World War.

The state of disrepair in HMS Collingwood over the last 12 months has been revealed by 'fed-up' sailors.

In a post on Twitter the Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Martin Connell said: ‘Last week I visited HMS Collingwood to see the state of accommodation for myself. Despite recent efforts, I’ve made the decision to close Vivian Block and everyone affected will be relocated. It’s clear we need to do more to give our sailors the accommodation they deserve and expect.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The navy had to temporarily close the block in May last year over safety concerns with its faulty fire alarm system, forcing the postponement of several promotion courses, as the sailors had nowhere else to stay.

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, has Collingwood in her constituency’s borders and has been campaigning to bring ministers from the government down from Westminster to see the situation for themselves.

She has raised concerns in parliament about the quality of the onsite living accommodation in HMS Collingwood and HMS Sultan, calling it ‘truly awful,’ having received numerous complaints from those living there.

Welcoming the action from the Second Sea Lord, Ms Dinenage said: ‘I am relieved that this issue is finally being taken seriously and hope that we will see swift progress to resolve the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our service personnel persistently show up, step up and fill in, not just in defence of our nation but in the stead of other public sector workers. They absolutely deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and care – and this must start with good quality living accommodation.’