Former ‘Yotties’ who served on HMY Britannia are in Scotland this week as part of a working party to help ensure the former royal yacht remains ship-shape.

The Britannia Working Party, made up from ex-Royal Navy sailors, is held every year to help assist with the maintenance of the previously Portsmouth-based yacht, which was decommissioned in 1997 having completed 44 years service. It is now berthed in Edinburgh as a visitor attraction and is looked after the the Royal Yacht Britannia Trust.

The Royal Yacht Britannia was commissioned in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II and staffed by a Royal Navy crew who were known as Royal Yachtsmen – more commonly known as ‘Yotties’. Many are part of the Association of Royal Yachtsmen which has been working with the trust, and has since 2009 been organising an annual working party of around 60 to assist the maintenance team carry out such tasks including rust removal, repainting, removing of engines and overhauls, brightwork and replacing flags. They also share their knowledge and expertise from their time serving on the yacht.

As well as carrying out the maintenance work, the ex-Royal Yachtsmen - wearing white overalls - have also been approached throughout the week by the various visitors onboard who ask about their service with the Yotties and been sharing their sea stories to help bring the yacht’s rich history to life. And at the end of each day the members of the working party toast the Monarch with a tot of Pussers rum, supplied by the RYBT. Over the past couple of years the members of the working party has also organised ashes ceremonies for those Royal Yachtsmen who have died.

During her 43-year career, the yacht travelled more than a million nautical miles around the world to more than 600 ports in 135 countries and conveyed the Queen, other members of the Royal Family and dignitaries on 696 foreign visits and 272 visits in British waters.

When on royal duties the yacht was escorted by a Royal Navy warship and was often seen in the Solent, including during Cowes Week.

For more details about visiting the yacht go to www.royalyachtbritannia.co.uk

1 . Royal Yacht Working Party Steven ‘Billy’ Smart , Bevan Barrett, Nigel Barrett Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Royal Yacht Working Party L to R Robbie Robson, Jan Pittman, Herbie Smith, Nigel Barrett, Billy Smart, Willie Wakeford, Pat Caws, Artie Shaw, Be. Barrett, Dave Rose, Tom Frank and Dave Varns. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Royal Yacht Working Party Stephen ‘ Herbie’ Smith Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Royal Yacht Working Party Steven ‘Billy’ Smart Photo: Contributed Photo Sales