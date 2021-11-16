RSS David Attenborough - the ship that was almost named Boaty McBoatface - to stop at Portsmouth Naval Base

A POLAR research ship will be making a quick stop at Portsmouth Naval Base tomorrow.

By Tom Morton
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:22 pm

RRS Sir David Attenborough is due to arrive at about 8am, and leave at some stage during the afternoon.

The ship – originally planned to be named by a Twitter poll, which saw Boaty McBoatface the overwhelming leader – is operated by the British Antartic Survey and the Natural Environment Research Council, and is not a naval ship.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, sails out of the River Mersey Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesman for the base said that the stop was just a logistical one.

The navy’s current ice patrol ship, HMS Protector, is based at Devonport. HMS Endurance – known as Red Plum – was her predecessor, and was a Portsmouth ship.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough (left) Picture: Richard Turner/British Antarctic Survey/PA Wire
