RRS Sir David Attenborough is due to arrive at about 8am, and leave at some stage during the afternoon.

The ship – originally planned to be named by a Twitter poll, which saw Boaty McBoatface the overwhelming leader – is operated by the British Antartic Survey and the Natural Environment Research Council, and is not a naval ship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, sails out of the River Mersey Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesman for the base said that the stop was just a logistical one.