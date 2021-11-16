RSS David Attenborough - the ship that was almost named Boaty McBoatface - to stop at Portsmouth Naval Base
A POLAR research ship will be making a quick stop at Portsmouth Naval Base tomorrow.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:22 pm
RRS Sir David Attenborough is due to arrive at about 8am, and leave at some stage during the afternoon.
The ship – originally planned to be named by a Twitter poll, which saw Boaty McBoatface the overwhelming leader – is operated by the British Antartic Survey and the Natural Environment Research Council, and is not a naval ship.
A spokesman for the base said that the stop was just a logistical one.
The navy’s current ice patrol ship, HMS Protector, is based at Devonport. HMS Endurance – known as Red Plum – was her predecessor, and was a Portsmouth ship.