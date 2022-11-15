Sailors from USS Gerald R Ford 'honoured and excited' to visit and come ashore to Portsmouth
SAILORS from a huge American aircraft carrier will come ashore and visit Portsmouth while on deployment.
The USS Gerald R Ford is the Americans’ first new carrier design for 40 years, and docked in Stokes Bay, Gosport, on its first deployment yesterday. Amid the fanfare, the warship arrived alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile cruiser USS Thomas Hudner.
Military personnel will visit cultural and historic landmarks around the city. Captain Paul Lanzilotta, commanding officer of Ford, said: ‘The crew of USS Gerald R. Ford is honoured and excited to visit Portsmouth, heart of the Royal Navy, during Ford’s first deployment.
‘The United Kingdom is a cherished ally. We are here to work together, strengthen our partnership, and give our Sailors the opportunity to explore this beautiful city.’
The aircraft carrier was deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, on October 4. Throughout its mission, sailors have been conducting exercises with Nato allies from Canada, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands and Germany.
The visit to Portsmouth marks the first destination for the American contingent in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) area of operations, in a bid to strengthen the commitment and partnership between NAVEUR and the Royal Navy.
Jane Hartley, US ambassador to the UK, said: ‘So honoured to meet the sailors of the USS Gerald R. Ford. The patriotism, commitment, and professionalism of the men and women of the Ford is so inspiring, and I know how much it means to our British friends to see them here in British waters. It's yet another example of the special relationship in action.’
The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group consists of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, USS Normandy (CG 60), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116). NATO allies and partners train together consistently to promote vital interests of security, with the arrival of the Ford strengthening UK and UK relations.
The aircraft carrier, 333m long and with 100,000 long tons displacement, is larger than Portsmouth based HMS Queen Elizabeth – 284m and displaces roughly 64,000 long tons of water. The Ford will be in Portsmouth until Thursday.