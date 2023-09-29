Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Commemorative Event was also attended the then Prince of Wales and current monarch – King Charles III – and heads of government representatives from the leaders of the allied nations.

Mr Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, is lobbying the current defence secretary, Grant Shapps, to make the decision. He said next year’s anniversary provides a unique opportunity for our country to come together, honour all D-Day veterans and those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

"Next year we will mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, providing an opportunity to pay tribute to those whose incredible courage and sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy marked a turning point in the Second World War and provided the freedom and peace we enjoy today,” Mr Morgan added.

"I can think of no more fitting place to do this than in Portsmouth, the home of The D-Day Story and the place where the operation sailed from all those years ago.