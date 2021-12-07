Gary Weaving, chief executive of Forgotten Veterans UK (FVUK), begged the prestigious accolade from International Society for Peace Work for his commitment to helping veterans.

Since setting up the Eastney-based charity in 2016, Gary and his team have gone on to help scores of suicidal veterans turn their lives around, battling back from mental health, addition and other struggles.

His efforts have been rewarded with an Order of Merit 2nd Class from the international society. FVUK’s clinical director of therapy, Anthony Knight, has been awarded the Order of Merit 2nd Class with Swords, in recognition of almost five decades of military and humanitarian service.

Now former Royal Engineer Gary wants to take on his most ambitious project to date and expand his humanitarian work overseas, using veterans who have been supported by FVUK to build orphanages in Europe and drill fresh-water wells for communities in Ghana.

Gary added: ‘This humanitarian award has opened many doors. If a well needs drilling in Africa or orphanages need building in Europe, we will be there. We’re looking to send veterans out to help people across the world.

‘This is not just us helping guys, it is us helping other people.’

Gary and Anthony received their awards during a private ceremony at FVUK’s base at Fort Cumberland.

Former Lieutenant Commander Anthony was praised for 45 years of commitment both as a member of the forces and now, as a civilian.

He was honoured for his work treating wounded personnel during the Falklands conflict as well as coordinating communication following the disastrous volcanic eruption on the island of Montserrat in 1995.

More recently, he helped ex-military personnel during the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering 33 mental health crisis camps and supporting 51 needy veterans.

Anthony said: ‘FVUK is one of very few charities that never closed its doors throughout Covid-19. The award reflects on the wonderful “selfless commitment” of our staff and volunteers that have helped safeguard the vulnerable and less fortunate.’.

Sir Jonathon Band, former head of the Royal Navy and now deputy lord lieutenant of Hampshire, presented the duo with their awards.

The naval chief said he was in awe of the work carried out by FVUK to help veterans who ‘had fallen through the cracks’ of the support system.

‘These guys are very, very inspiring,’ he said. ‘They’re doing a tremendous job.

‘Despite there being an array of service charities there are still people who fall through the cracks. They are incredibly sad cases.

‘You look at the cases that FVUK have picked up. Under Gary’s incredible leadership over the past five years, they have picked up almost 100 people who were lost in the system. They’ve now been identified, supported and are now back on the straight and narrow.’

Gary added: ‘I don’t do this for awards. This isn’t about me… this is an award is for the whole team. Without everyone helping me I couldn’t have done it.’

