Siren due to sound at Portsmouth Naval Base in the morning - this is why
A nuclear siren is due to sound in sound at Portsmouth Naval Base as part of the regular tests carried out throughout the year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The wavering tone will sound at Portsmouth Naval Base at 9.30am on Wednesday, February 28 and will last for about a minute. It is part of the statutory tests carried out three times a year and no action is required.
The test is part of the nuclear accident response plan for the naval base and is in accordance with Portsmouth and Gosport councils’ nuclear safety plan.