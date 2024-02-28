News you can trust since 1877
What was the siren that sounded at Portsmouth Naval Base this morning and why was the alarm raised

A nuclear siren was sounded at Portsmouth Naval Base this morning as part of regular tests carried out throughout the year.
By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Feb 2024, 09:37 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
The wavering tone was let off at Portsmouth Naval Base at 9.30am this morning and could be heard throughout parts of the city. It lasted for roughly one minute. It is part of the statutory tests carried out three times a year and no action is required.

The test is carried out for the Royal Navy's nuclear accident response plan for the naval base and is in accordance with Portsmouth and Gosport councils’ nuclear safety plan.

Every year the siren is sounded three times as part of the tests, on the last Wednesday of February, June and October.

