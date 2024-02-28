What was the siren that sounded at Portsmouth Naval Base this morning and why was the alarm raised
A nuclear siren was sounded at Portsmouth Naval Base this morning as part of regular tests carried out throughout the year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The wavering tone was let off at Portsmouth Naval Base at 9.30am this morning and could be heard throughout parts of the city. It lasted for roughly one minute. It is part of the statutory tests carried out three times a year and no action is required.
The test is carried out for the Royal Navy's nuclear accident response plan for the naval base and is in accordance with Portsmouth and Gosport councils’ nuclear safety plan.