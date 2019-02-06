SPECIAL forces hero Ant Middleton has released extra dates for his Mind Over Muscle Tour following phenomenal demand.

The Afghanistan veteran, who grew up in Portsmouth and is best known as the chief instructor for Channel 4’s hit show, SAS : Who Dares Wins, has released six extra dates for his UK-wide show.

Ant Middleton on operation in Afghanistan.

The live performance will shine a light on the mental strength it took behind the scenes for Ant to complete his recent SAS series – the final episode of which is due to air on Sunday – and his huge Everest climb last year.

Afghanistan veteran Ant, who served in the Special Boat Service (SBS) – the SAS’s sister unit – has already sold-out his show in Portsmouth in April but hopes the new dates will give fans an extra chance to see him.

The elite soldier-turned-TV-celebrity said: ‘I am so excited to take my brand new show on the road in 2019.

Ant Middleton's sold-out tour will be coming to Portsmouth's Guildhall in April.

‘I want to bring my recent expeditions to life and show how mental strength can help overcome huge challenges.

‘The mind is stronger than muscle and I promise to take audiences on an incredible journey.’

Ant was born at St Mary’s hospital in 1981 and lived with his family first in Hayling Island and then Cosham.

After his father died, he moved to Ferndale, in Waterlooville, and studied at Portsmouth Grammar School.

At nine, he started a new life in France before coming to the UK to join the Royal Engineers at 16 in 1997.

Rising through the ranks, Ant served with the Royal Marines and 9 Parachute Squadron Royal Engineers before joining the SBS in 2008.

After leaving the military, Ant turned his skills to the screen, first bursting onto TV screens in 2015 on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ant and other ex-special forces soldiers recreated the SAS's secret selection process in the ultimate test of physical and psychological resilience.

The new series has seen the team lead a group of 25 men and women high into the spectacular and punishing Andes Mountains in Central Chile. The last episode is on at 9pm on Sunday.

Last year Ant released his first book First Man In: Leading From The Front which reached number one on The Sunday Times Best Seller List and climb the highest mountain in the world in Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton which tested him further than ever before.

Ant’s sold-out tour will be heading to Portsmouth’s Guildhall on April 15.

The news show dates are in September and will be taking place in Brighton, London, Oxford, Sheffield, Edinburgh and Llandudno.

For details, see www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP Packages are also available at www.sjm-vip.com.