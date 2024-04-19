Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The figures, designed by Dan Barton of the Standing with Giants charity, were transported earlier this month to France from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, via Fort Nelson in Portsdown Hill Road – where the silhouettes have previously been displayed. Crowds of bikers and charity workers who put the designs together gathered for the ceremony.

A view of the Standing with Giants silhouettes which create the For Your Tomorrow installation at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-Sur-Mer, France, as part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The 1,475 statues honour each of the servicemen who fell on D-Day itself and stand in the shadows of the memorial overlooking Gold Beach, where many of them landed almost 80 years ago. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The fields within the British Normandy Memorial campus have been filled with silhouettes of servicemen representing the three military services, each standing just under two metres tall. Alongside these, the project will also install bespoke 'giants' to represent the only two women on the Memorial, nurses Sisters Evershed and Field, who died while saving 75 men from a sinking hospital ship; and 50 French resistance fighters, to be placed around the French Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A team of 30 volunteers have spent two weeks installing the silhouettes at the memorial overlooking Gold Beach which was one of the key landing points and where they will be open to the public throughout the summer. As well as the silhouettes representing the personnel from all three services, two bespoke figures have been created to represent nurses Sisters Evershed and Field, who died while saving 75 men from a sinking hospital ship.

D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh stands amongst the Standing with Giants silhouettes at the For Your Tomorrow installation at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-Sur-Mer, France, as part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Project co-ordinator in France: “It’s so emotional”

Also, figures representing 50 French resistance fighters are being placed around the French Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer. Project co-ordinator Janette Barton said: “It’s so emotional, we came over to the memorial last night as the sun was setting and sat and watched the sun go down and our volunteers felt it was like a meadow of souls.

“It’s incredible, I’m lost for words because it’s been such an emotional journey. Visitors, both French and English, have been saying how incredible it is and that we must never forget and the younger generation, the children are asking questions of their parents. We have still quite a lot of work to do as we have to put the guy lines in because they are quite exposed up here.