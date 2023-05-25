Local veterans who served on ships in the 1982 conflict will be at the Victorian fort on Sunday, May 28 and Sunday, June 25 between 10.30am and 12.30pm for the special ‘Meet the Veterans’ events. Life-size silhouetted figures, representing the 258 military and civilian lives lost during the Falklands conflict, are currently on show at Fort Nelson. The Standing with Giants art installation will be at the site until 9 July - admission is free.

Standing with Giants was created to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict last year and this is the first time it has been seen in the south during its tour of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Meet the Veterans events have been set up so families can bring their children to talk to the veterans and get a real-life account of the Falklands War.

The outdoor installation features life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands Conflict. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

A free trail of ‘Letters Home’ written and designed by children of military families is also on site for children to enjoy during the May Half Term holiday and will run until July 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To complement the art installation Fort Nelson is also staging an exhibition – Falklands 40: What Portsmouth Saw – which tells some of the personal stories of homecomings to Portsmouth after the conflict. The exhibition features images from The News, footage from BBC South and interviews with local veterans, as well as a small display of guns which were used in the conflict.

Events manager, Elizabeth Puddick, said: “These two Meet the Veterans events are a great way of bringing history to life and we would love the local community to come and chat to the veterans, with the backdrop of our Standing with Giants installation.

“The tribute will be with us during the May half term so do bring your family to remember those lost in the Falklands conflict. Do book in advance as we have limited capacity on site.”